Saint-Gobain Acquires PVC Molding & Trim Supplier

Subsidiary CertainTeed has acquired Ontario, Canada-based Vi-Lux Building Products,

Jul 1st, 2021
Saint-Gobain
5125717 Press Release Vi Lux Final

MALVERN, PA — Saint-Gobain, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC, has acquired  Vi-Lux Building Products    , a Canadian custom manufacturer of cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC) molding and trim, adding to the company’s growing siding business and expanding its production capacity for specialty trim materials.

Vi-Lux was founded in 1997 and is based in Napanee, Ontario, Canada. Vi-Lux manufactures specialty millwork products from cellular PVC, and for several years has served as a trusted supplier of these products to customers in the US and Canada.

Compared to traditional wood molding, cellular PVC materials are lighter, require less maintenance and are easier to install. Vi-Lux serves the residential and light commercial markets with luxury exterior and interior millwork, along with components and custom profiles for the window and door industry.

“For years, we’ve known Vi-Lux Building Products as a trusted supplier, and today we are excited to welcome them into the Saint-Gobain family,” said Joe Bondi, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Sidings Product Group. “This acquisition allows us to expand our offering of standard and specialty trim and millwork products, giving us new flexibility to meet the needs of each individual customer. Saint-Gobain’s sales network and market reach, united with the manufacturing and design capabilities of the Vi-Lux team, will make a fantastic combination.”

Vi-Lux’s comprehensive line of PVC trim and millwork can be installed throughout the exterior of a home or building. In addition, the company manufactures a suite of interior millwork products that offer architectural details and performance particularly well-suited for areas near water or where moisture is a concern, including kitchens, baths, basements and laundry areas.

Vi-Lux employs 49 people at its plant in Napanee who will now become employees of Saint-Gobain.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
ExxonMobil made the sale looking to improve profit and decrease debt by reducing lower margin operations.
ExxonMobil Selling Santoprene Business for $1.15B
Santoprene produces elastic polymers.
Jun 30th, 2021
Pip
PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier
It's PIP's first acquisition since its ownership changed hands to a different private investment firm.
Jun 30th, 2021
Ingersoll
Ingersoll Rand to Buy Agritech Supplier Maximus for $110M
The news comes one week after IR announced a $514 million acquisition of a German positive displacement pump maker.
Jun 28th, 2021
E4r Tf J Wuaeobvh
The Reynolds Company Buying Mid-Coast Electric Supply
Upon completion, the McNaughton-McKay subsidiary will have more than 1,500 employees across 57 US locations.
Jun 25th, 2021
204102743 4035555736492832 4547949170244073938 N
Rockwell Automation to Acquire Plex Systems
The $2 billion deal will look to expand Rockwell's Connected Enterprise initiatives.
Jun 25th, 2021
Core & Maun
Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier
L & M Bag & Supply represents Core & Main's 13th acquisition since it spun off from HD Supply in 2017.
Jun 24th, 2021
Ingersoll Rand Logo
Ingersoll Rand Buying German Pump Maker for $514 Million
Seepex is a manufacturer of progressive cavity pumps, primarily serving water, wastewater, food and beverage and chemical end markets.
Jun 21st, 2021
B&d Industrial
B&D Industrial Acquires Predictive Analysis Provider
B&D has acquired GTI Predictive Technology, a division of GTI Spindle Technology, Inc. of Manchester, NH.
Jun 18th, 2021
Asdfsad
Omni Cable Completes $91M Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable
The combined company also will continue Vertex, HWCC’s fastener redistribution business.
Jun 17th, 2021
Unnamed (2)a
Truck Parts Distributor FleetPride Acquires All Pro Truck & Trailer
All Pro offers repair services for customers throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Jun 16th, 2021
Black Hawkae
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributors in Mexico, Florida
Gaining five locations, it follows three 2020 acquisitions for the metalworking and MRO supplies distributor.
Jun 16th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires North Carolina Compressor Distributor
The Sweden-based company gains Compressed Air Systems, Inc.
Jun 14th, 2021