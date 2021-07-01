Saint-Gobain Acquires PVC Molding & Trim Supplier

MALVERN, PA — Saint-Gobain, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC, has acquired Vi-Lux Building Products , a Canadian custom manufacturer of cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC) molding and trim, adding to the company’s growing siding business and expanding its production capacity for specialty trim materials.

Vi-Lux was founded in 1997 and is based in Napanee, Ontario, Canada. Vi-Lux manufactures specialty millwork products from cellular PVC, and for several years has served as a trusted supplier of these products to customers in the US and Canada.

Compared to traditional wood molding, cellular PVC materials are lighter, require less maintenance and are easier to install. Vi-Lux serves the residential and light commercial markets with luxury exterior and interior millwork, along with components and custom profiles for the window and door industry.

“For years, we’ve known Vi-Lux Building Products as a trusted supplier, and today we are excited to welcome them into the Saint-Gobain family,” said Joe Bondi, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Sidings Product Group. “This acquisition allows us to expand our offering of standard and specialty trim and millwork products, giving us new flexibility to meet the needs of each individual customer. Saint-Gobain’s sales network and market reach, united with the manufacturing and design capabilities of the Vi-Lux team, will make a fantastic combination.”

Vi-Lux’s comprehensive line of PVC trim and millwork can be installed throughout the exterior of a home or building. In addition, the company manufactures a suite of interior millwork products that offer architectural details and performance particularly well-suited for areas near water or where moisture is a concern, including kitchens, baths, basements and laundry areas.

Vi-Lux employs 49 people at its plant in Napanee who will now become employees of Saint-Gobain.