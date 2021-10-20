Bolted-On: Brighton-Best Acquires Vertex Distribution from HWC

Fellow master distributor Vertex was previously bought by Houston Wire & Cable Co. from DXP Enterprises in 2016 for $32 million.

Oct 20th, 2021
Mike Hockett
On Oct. 18, master industrial distributor Brighton-Best International informed its customers that the company had acquired Vertex Distribution, a well-known fastener distributor, from Houston Wire & Cable Co. Terms were not disclosed for the deal, which is to close on Oct. 31.

Also a master distributor, Vertex brands itself as a one-source supplier for corrosion-resistant stainless fasteners, a full line of metric fasteners in carbon and alloy steel, and hose clamps. Based in Carol Stream, IL, Vertex has branch seven branch locations: Atlanta (Suwanee); Chicago (Carol Stream); Cleveland, OH; Edison, NJ; Houston; Los Angeles (Chatsworth, CA); and Tampa, FL; along with a sales location in Attleboro, MA.

"We are appreciative to DOT Family Holdings for the opportunity to acquire Vertex Distribution," said Jun Xu, president of BBI. "Vertex has a deep legacy in the fastener industry, with the company tracing its roots back to the 1880's. We are excited to bring Vertex into the BBI family and to build forth a more robust and diversified business for our distributors."

Vertex's products are used in a broad array of end markets, including industrial supply, water and wastewater, general manufacturing, power generation, marine and oil & gas.

"BBI management brings many years of hands-on experience running and growing companies," Vertex president Rich Megliola said in BBI's customer letter. "They are great people, serious businesspeople and very focused on helping their customers, suppliers and employees achieve a higher level of success. I have found their insights and perspectives invaluable. They have interest and intense passion to lead our business. Consistent with the Vertex culture, it is clear that Jun, Peggy and the BBI team believe people matter.

HWCC previously bought Vertex and its subsidiaries from DXP Enterprises in October 2016 for $32 million.



