KKR Buys Flow Control Group from Fellow Investment Firm

Charlotte, NC-based Flow Control Group distributes mission-critical flow control and industrial automation products to more than 10,000 customers.

Feb 17th, 2021
Flowctrl Final

NEW YORK — KKR, a global investment firm, announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Flow Control Group, a distributor of mission-critical flow control and industrial automation products, from Bertram Capital.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Flow Control Group serves as a trusted, value-added distributor and advisor to more than 10,000 customers and 2,000 suppliers in North America for technical flow control and industrial automation products and related services. Customers rely on Flow Control Group for their engineering expertise, technical support, and service capabilities for high value products including air equipment, pumps, valves, process control, and industrial automation, amongst other product categories.

“Flow Control Group stands out for their proven ability to be a strategic partner and consultative, technical resource for customers’ critical flow control and industrial automation product needs,” said Josh Weisenbeck, KKR Partner who leads KKR’s Industrials investment team. “We are excited to work together with David Patterson and the entire team at Flow Control Group to further expand the company’s reach, while remaining an excellent partner to their OEM suppliers and continuing to be a value-added team member for their customers.”

Since 2011, KKR’s Industrials team has focused on employee engagement as a key driver in building stronger businesses. The strategy’s cornerstone has been to allow all employees to take part in the benefits of ownership by granting them the opportunity to participate in the equity return alongside KKR. Beyond sharing ownership, KKR also supports employee engagement by investing in training across multiple functional areas and by partnering with the workforce to give back to the community.

Pete Stavros, KKR Partner and Co-Head of Americas Private Equity at KKR, said, “For over a decade, we have been developing a new model of employee engagement centered around an all employee ownership strategy, and we look forward to implementing this model at Flow Control Group alongside David Patterson and his team.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of KKR as we continue to grow our reach across the flow control and industrial automation sectors while investing to better serve our customers and supplier partners,” said David Patterson, CEO of Flow Control Group.

“We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to partner with Flow Control Group, under the exceptional leadership of CEO David Patterson, to achieve our shared vision of creating a leading independent player in the industry,” said Kevin Yamashita, Partner at Bertram Capital. “Working closely with the Flow Control Group team, we exceeded our growth plan through strategic add-on acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, the addition of key executive talent, and operational improvement.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
1500x500
Threaded Fasteners Makes Acquisition in MS, Relocates Chattanooga Branch
The acquisition boosts TFI's sales and distribution team and reach in the greater Mississippi market as its 11th location.
Feb 9th, 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises Expands in Midwest, Acquires Swanson Flo Control
It's MCE's second bolt-on in the past month.
Feb 5th, 2021
Es Hc6 Rl Xma Am Mq X
Purvis Industries Acquires Hydragear in Las Vegas
HydraGear has been servicing customers in the western and southwestern United States with hydraulic service and repair since 1995.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Wesco Sfd 5fa33b285563c
Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel
The divestment partially fulfills WESCO's commitments in connection with its June 2020 acquisition of Anixter International.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Würth + Atlantic Fasteners Release Image
Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners
WINA said the move is to support the growth of its new Construction Services division.
Feb 2nd, 2021
6 eaton Flag
Eaton Expands in Aerospace, Will Buy Cobham Mission Systems for $2.8B
The news comes just three days after Eaton said it would buy power management supplier Tripp Lite for $1.65 billion.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Core & Main
Core & Main to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply
It will be the 12th bolt-on since Core & Main became an independent company in 2017.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Activity was down slightly from December, but still solid amid a transition to a new US President.
Feb 1st, 2021
Wesco Anixter 5ef0c6b9e1b7b
WESCO 'Thrilled' with Anixter Integration Efforts
The integration process is going so well that overall goals have changed.
Feb 1st, 2021
Asdfasdf
Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B
Chicago-based Tripp Lite's key offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures.
Jan 29th, 2021
Es Rcr7 Guyaml 06
Lane Supply Acquires Palmetto Compressors in South Carolina
Lane strengthens its compressed air market footprint, enabling expansion opportunities of its core industrial supply and equipment business into the Southeast US.
Jan 21st, 2021
I Stock 458686263 5f40450cde0c6
Office Depot Counters Staples' Latest Offer With One of Its Own
The alternative proposal centers on retaining ODP Corp.'s B2B Business and instead selling its CompuCom unit.
Jan 20th, 2021