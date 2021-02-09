Threaded Fasteners Makes Acquisition in MS, Relocates Chattanooga Branch

The acquisition boosts TFI's sales and distribution team and reach in the greater Mississippi market as its 11th location.

Feb 9th, 2021
Mike Hockett
1500x500

Mobile, AL-based Threaded Fasteners, Inc., an employee-owned supplier and distributor of steel fasteners, announced Jan. 28 that it has acquired Meridian, MS-based Construction Fasteners, and has recently relocated its Chattanooga, TN branch to a larger facility there.

Et Jr Y Vxi Aci LbThe acquisition boosts TFI's sales and distribution team and reach in the greater Mississippi market and marks the company's first acquisition since adding Bolt & Nut, Inc. (Tampa, FL) in 2018.

"We have proudly operated a branch in Gulfport, MS since 2006 and the construction industry in Mississippi has grown exponentially in the past 15 years. This acquisition joins two teams that are dedicated to help better serve Mississippi and neighboring states as construction and infrastructure investments continue to increase," TFI president Billy Duren said. "We are thrilled to add to our presence in Mississippi by joining forces with the outstanding team at Construction Fasteners."

“There may be a new name on our building, but the old faces will still be here!" said Craig Melancon, Construction Fasteners owner and founder. "This has been such a seamless experience for us. We feel so fortunate in having this opportunity to join a company team that is customer-driven, cost-efficient, community supportive and especially faith-based.”

Meridian, TN marks the opening of TFI's 11th location. The company was established in 1979.

"When I first met Billy (Duren, TFI president) and Jerrad (Douberly, senior vice president), I realized that Threaded Fasteners was more than just a company," Melancon added. "I cannot remember anything that had more of an impact on me than the TFI Family Tree,” said Melancon. The TFI Family Tree hangs in the main conference room of the TFI Home Office and contains the names and anniversary dates of every employee-owner. “The tree says so much about who TFI is, I knew then that it was the right fit."

Et Ukbf5 Xeaaa2k LOn Feb. 3, TFI announced through its social media that it has recently relocated its Chattanooga, TN branch to a facility there that is 60 percent larger than the previous one. The new location has an expanded and fully renovated will-call counter catering to customer's fastener and construction accessory needs.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
6 eaton Flag
Eaton Expands in Aerospace, Will Buy Cobham Mission Systems for $2.8B
The news comes just three days after Eaton said it would buy power management supplier Tripp Lite for $1.65 billion.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Core & Main
Core & Main to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply
It will be the 12th bolt-on since Core & Main became an independent company in 2017.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Activity was down slightly from December, but still solid amid a transition to a new US President.
Feb 1st, 2021
Wesco Anixter 5ef0c6b9e1b7b
WESCO 'Thrilled' with Anixter Integration Efforts
The integration process is going so well that overall goals have changed.
Feb 1st, 2021
Asdfasdf
Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B
Chicago-based Tripp Lite's key offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures.
Jan 29th, 2021
Es Rcr7 Guyaml 06
Lane Supply Acquires Palmetto Compressors in South Carolina
Lane strengthens its compressed air market footprint, enabling expansion opportunities of its core industrial supply and equipment business into the Southeast US.
Jan 21st, 2021
I Stock 458686263 5f40450cde0c6
Office Depot Counters Staples' Latest Offer With One of Its Own
The alternative proposal centers on retaining ODP Corp.'s B2B Business and instead selling its CompuCom unit.
Jan 20th, 2021
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires Stake in AI Manufacturing Software Company Oqton
Oqton provides a secure end-to-end cloud-based manufacturing platform that links data across the complete manufacturing ecosystem.
Jan 15th, 2021
118980672 3256207457810558 6305392235600432629 N
CWC Expands Cross-Country Reach, Acquires Virginia's G/A Safety Supply
California-based Continental Western Corp. is a distributor of industrial packaging and safety supplies with 10 nationwide distribution centers.
Jan 14th, 2021
Staples Office Depot
Staples Approaches Office Depot Again With $2.1B Offer
It comes roughly five years after a previous deal was stopped by the FTC.
Jan 12th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand Slims Down by Selling Abel Pumps, Red Valve Businesses
The moves net Hillenbrand a combined $166 million.
Jan 11th, 2021
Ppg
PPG to Acquire German Coatings Maker Wörwag
It follows bolt-ons of fellow paints and coatings suppliers VersaFlex, Ennis-Flint and Tikkurila since the start of December.
Jan 11th, 2021