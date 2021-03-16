Würth Industry NA Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds ORR Safety

As a $125 million distributor of safety products, ORR is WINA third acquisition since late October

Mar 16th, 2021
Mike Hockett
There's been a flurry of activity out of Würth Industry North America (WINA) over the past five months, and the company's Tuesday announcement is arguably the biggest of the bunch.

Indianapolis-based WINA said that it has acquired Louisville, KY-based ORR Safety, one of the United States' largest privately-held safety products distributors at $125 million in annual revenue. Founded in 1948, ORR has provided PPE and related services to more than 2,000 customers and ultimately helping to protect hundreds of thousands of workers. ORR has more than 250 employees across its four distribution facilities in the US.

The move builds upon WINA's 2015 purchase of Northern Safety & Industrial (NSI), which WINA acquired in 2015. WINA said that NSI and ORR Safety's combined logistics, locations, personalized safety programs and private label products make it one of the largest safety-focused national distributors. The company added that the ORR purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's existing customers with expanded personalized safety services, such as safety shoes, prescription  safety eyewear and corporate accounts programs.  

“Würth Industry has strong sales growth targets, both organically and through key acquisitions. This investment  represents an important strategic opportunity to expand our personalized safety services to manufacturers  across North America,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America, “The acquisition of ORR safety allows us to expand our market share in the safety solutions and offer safety solutions in new  markets such as rail, auto, and government.” 

“ORR Safety adds to our personalized safety services and geographic presence to better service our customers,  added Sal Longo, chief executive officer of NSI. “We look forward to this partnership and servicing the ORR  Safety customers in a greater capacity in the future, especially with our vast range of affordable, high-quality  private label and national brand products.” 

ORR marks the third acquisition for WINA since late October. On Oct. 27, it announced the purchase of the Louisiana assets of Techni-Tool Inc. (formerly MDM Tool and Supply) — a brand with 41 years of history supporting the machining, metalworking and industrial industries by supplying cutting products, service and technical support. And on Feb. 2 of this year, WINA announced it had acquired Greensboro, NC-based Atlantic Fasteners Inc. — a mainstay in the structural industry with 36 years of history manufacturing structural bolts and distributing standard and specialty fasteners.

Besides acquisitions, since November 2020, WINA also launched a new Engineering YouTube Series called Würth Knowing on March 10; renewed its exclusive partnership with the Fastener Training Institute as their 2021 Sustaining Sponsor; had Würth Action Bolt and Tool join WINA's new construction services division, Würth Construction Services; and partnered with Baker Hughes to expand 3D printing solutions.


