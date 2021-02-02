Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners

WINA said the move is to support the growth of its new Construction Services division.

Feb 2nd, 2021
Würth Industry North America
Würth + Atlantic Fasteners Release Image

INDIANAPOLIS — Würth Industry North America (WINA) announced Tuesday that it has acquired Atlantic Fasteners Inc., a mainstay in the structural industry with 36 years of history manufacturing structural bolts and distributing standard and specialty fasteners. The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry’s customers in the construction and structural markets by providing end to end distribution and manufacturing support and will deepen their geographic footprint in the mid-Atlantic region. Atlantic Fasteners will join Würth’s new construction services business division, Würth Construction Services.

This acquisition fits into Würth Industry’s strategy to provide expert supply chain solutions of structural fasteners, safety, and MRO products and complements Würth Industry’s strength in the construction market as the premier distributor of structural products for fabricators, erectors, and the metal building industry. The acquisition of Atlantic Fasteners Inc. supplies Würth with new manufacturing capabilities that increase their ability to serve customers and offer competitive lead times on a range of end to end structural products. Atlantic Fasteners, together with Würth House of Threads, Weinstock Bros., and Würth Action Bolt and Tool, as Würth Construction Services, will provide expanded services to our structural customers across the US, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil.

“Through this acquisition, we gain not only new product and service offerings for our customers, but also the amazing personnel and talent of Atlantic Fasteners,” said Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America, “Würth Industry has strong growth targets, both organically and through key acquisitions, and we continue to grow with businesses and teams who can support and enhance the expansion of our construction services to offer better supply chain solutions and cost savings for erectors and fabricators across North America.”

“Atlantic Fastener adds to our capacity and geographic presence to better service our customers, said Eric Wilk, Vice President, East Region, Würth Industry North America. “Adding the capability to manufacture anchor bolts to our service offerings increases the capacity in which we can support our structural and construction customers. Serving projects end to end and offering competitive lead times make us a powerhouse for our partners.”

“We are excited to partner with Würth because it not only maintains Atlantic Fasteners’ history of outstanding quality and successful partnerships, but also enhances available offerings to our customers. Customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products and support that they are used to. With the support of a global company, they will have greater resources and inventory expansion. The acquisition is the best choice for both our customers and employees, as joining the Würth family will equate to business growth”, said Bill Davis, Owner and CEO, Atlantic Fasteners.

Würth’s new business division, Würth Construction Services, comprised of Würth companies Weinstock Bros., Würth House of Threads, Würth Action Bolt and Tool, and Atlantic Fasteners, is backed by nearly 230 years of service to the construction industry. The division’s companies will operate on a shared system platform for optimal inventory visibility across multiple locations, which will offer improved service to regional and national customers. The new division will provide structural fastener components, inventory management, engineering support, kitting solutions, quality assurance, MRO and tooling, and PPE solutions for erectors, fabricators, contractors, and beyond to increase efficiency and lower cost. The new division will utilize its multiple locations across the US to be the premier supply chain solutions provider to the construction industry. To learn more about Würth Construction Services, go to wurthindustry.com/construction.

Würth Industry North America — No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.

Related
Wurth Fti Logo Final 2021asdf
Würth Industry NA Renews Partnership With Fastener Training Institute
Jan 29th, 2021
131615624 3562434753871584 8837113783081828893 O
Würth Action Bolt and Tool Joins WINA's New Construction Services Unit
Dec 17th, 2020
Baker Hughes & Wurth Graphic Ms V2
Würth Industry NA, Baker Hughes Partner to Expand 3D Printing Solutions
Nov 11th, 2020
Wurth Techni Tool
Würth Industry North America Acquires Louisiana's Techni-Tool
Oct 27th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Asdfasdf
Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B
Chicago-based Tripp Lite's key offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures.
Jan 29th, 2021
Es Rcr7 Guyaml 06
Lane Supply Acquires Palmetto Compressors in South Carolina
Lane strengthens its compressed air market footprint, enabling expansion opportunities of its core industrial supply and equipment business into the Southeast US.
Jan 21st, 2021
I Stock 458686263 5f40450cde0c6
Office Depot Counters Staples' Latest Offer With One of Its Own
The alternative proposal centers on retaining ODP Corp.'s B2B Business and instead selling its CompuCom unit.
Jan 20th, 2021
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires Stake in AI Manufacturing Software Company Oqton
Oqton provides a secure end-to-end cloud-based manufacturing platform that links data across the complete manufacturing ecosystem.
Jan 15th, 2021
118980672 3256207457810558 6305392235600432629 N
CWC Expands Cross-Country Reach, Acquires Virginia's G/A Safety Supply
California-based Continental Western Corp. is a distributor of industrial packaging and safety supplies with 10 nationwide distribution centers.
Jan 14th, 2021
Staples Office Depot
Staples Approaches Office Depot Again With $2.1B Offer
It comes roughly five years after a previous deal was stopped by the FTC.
Jan 12th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand Slims Down by Selling Abel Pumps, Red Valve Businesses
The moves net Hillenbrand a combined $166 million.
Jan 11th, 2021
Ppg
PPG to Acquire German Coatings Maker Wörwag
It follows bolt-ons of fellow paints and coatings suppliers VersaFlex, Ennis-Flint and Tikkurila since the start of December.
Jan 11th, 2021
6fd0be74 5ff4 47bb Bca2 Bc0847f6eb10ere jpg
Speedtech Grows Considerably With Acquisition of Toleeto Fasteners
The SPEEDWRAP Hook & Loop and fasteners manufacturer and VELCRO brand products distributor gains a solid West Coast foothold.
Jan 11th, 2021
Van Meter Asdfasdf
Van Meter Acquires Fellow Electrical Distributor in Kansas
Van Meter has added Wichita-based Mid-West Electrical Supply, a single-branch company.
Jan 5th, 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Cleveland's Diversified Air Systems
Founded in 1979, DAS is a full-service, stocking distributor of air compressors and related products.
Jan 5th, 2021
Distribution Internationala
Distribution International Acquires Fellow Insulation Distributor RB
RB operates two marine distribution and fabrication facilities, located in New Orleans and San Diego.
Jan 5th, 2021