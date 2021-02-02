Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners

INDIANAPOLIS — Würth Industry North America (WINA) announced Tuesday that it has acquired Atlantic Fasteners Inc., a mainstay in the structural industry with 36 years of history manufacturing structural bolts and distributing standard and specialty fasteners. The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry’s customers in the construction and structural markets by providing end to end distribution and manufacturing support and will deepen their geographic footprint in the mid-Atlantic region. Atlantic Fasteners will join Würth’s new construction services business division, Würth Construction Services.

This acquisition fits into Würth Industry’s strategy to provide expert supply chain solutions of structural fasteners, safety, and MRO products and complements Würth Industry’s strength in the construction market as the premier distributor of structural products for fabricators, erectors, and the metal building industry. The acquisition of Atlantic Fasteners Inc. supplies Würth with new manufacturing capabilities that increase their ability to serve customers and offer competitive lead times on a range of end to end structural products. Atlantic Fasteners, together with Würth House of Threads, Weinstock Bros., and Würth Action Bolt and Tool, as Würth Construction Services, will provide expanded services to our structural customers across the US, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil.

“Through this acquisition, we gain not only new product and service offerings for our customers, but also the amazing personnel and talent of Atlantic Fasteners,” said Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America, “Würth Industry has strong growth targets, both organically and through key acquisitions, and we continue to grow with businesses and teams who can support and enhance the expansion of our construction services to offer better supply chain solutions and cost savings for erectors and fabricators across North America.”

“Atlantic Fastener adds to our capacity and geographic presence to better service our customers, said Eric Wilk, Vice President, East Region, Würth Industry North America. “Adding the capability to manufacture anchor bolts to our service offerings increases the capacity in which we can support our structural and construction customers. Serving projects end to end and offering competitive lead times make us a powerhouse for our partners.”

“We are excited to partner with Würth because it not only maintains Atlantic Fasteners’ history of outstanding quality and successful partnerships, but also enhances available offerings to our customers. Customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products and support that they are used to. With the support of a global company, they will have greater resources and inventory expansion. The acquisition is the best choice for both our customers and employees, as joining the Würth family will equate to business growth”, said Bill Davis, Owner and CEO, Atlantic Fasteners.

Würth’s new business division, Würth Construction Services, comprised of Würth companies Weinstock Bros., Würth House of Threads, Würth Action Bolt and Tool, and Atlantic Fasteners, is backed by nearly 230 years of service to the construction industry. The division’s companies will operate on a shared system platform for optimal inventory visibility across multiple locations, which will offer improved service to regional and national customers. The new division will provide structural fastener components, inventory management, engineering support, kitting solutions, quality assurance, MRO and tooling, and PPE solutions for erectors, fabricators, contractors, and beyond to increase efficiency and lower cost. The new division will utilize its multiple locations across the US to be the premier supply chain solutions provider to the construction industry. To learn more about Würth Construction Services, go to wurthindustry.com/construction.

Würth Industry North America — No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.