Würth Industry North America Forms Würth Additive Group

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Industry North America (WINA), an industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced Thursday that it formed a new company in the United States. Incorporated in Delaware, Würth Additive Group will provide expanded 3D printing products and services, including financing and rental options on equipment. Würth Industry North America began providing additive solutions to customers in late 2017 with rapid prototyping and printing production tools. It now offers full digital Kanban solutions by integrating 3D printing technology in its existing vendor-managed inventory programs.

“We are thrilled to bring innovative digital supply chain solutions to our customers,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. “By integrating industrial 3D printing technology with our existing inventory programs, we can offer faster time to market, lower inventory costs, and improved environmental sustainability practices. We’re able to cut out the sourcing, purchasing, and transportation costs and deliver the value directly to the customer.”

“We’re excited to offer rental and financing options and provide additive manufacturing solutions to a wider market,” said AJ Strandquist, newly appointed CEO of Würth Additive Group. “Our mission is to enable, implement, and support a digital supply chain solution that is dependable and beneficial for our customers to operate. We do this by offering a clear implementation process, cost-saving options, on-going support, a strategic supplier portfolio, and financial services for instant return on investment.”

Würth Industry North America signed a global distribution agreement with Markforged, a leading provider of industrial metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, in March of 2020 after working with the company to provide 3D printing solutions to Würth customers since 2019. Würth has added several strategic suppliers to its portfolio of additive solutions, offering a wide range of printers and materials for industrial applications. Its digital supply chain strategy includes additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital part files, and inventory assessment software that help customers leverage existing technology and find significant cost savings while reducing operational risk.

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that has strategically aligned a collective of companies: Würth Action Bolt, Würth Adams, Würth Additive Group, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies.