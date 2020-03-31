Würth Industry NA to Distribute Markforged 3D Printers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Industry North America (WINA), an industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced Tuesday that it has signed a national agreement with Markforged, a provider of industrial metal and carbon fiber 3D printers. The agreement will better serve the needs of Würth Industry’s customers in the general manufacturing market, as well as oil & gas, heavy equipment and transportation.

“We are thrilled to bring innovative digital supply chain solutions to our customers,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. “By integrating Markforged 3D Printing technology with our existing kanban programs, we are able to offer quicker time to market and lower inventory costs. We’re able to cut out the sourcing, purchasing, and transportation costs and deliver the value directly to the customer.”





“We’re excited to expand the global reach of our solutions with Würth and continue to push the bounds of what’s possible in additive manufacturing,” said Greg Mark, CEO and founder of Markforged. “This partnership truly opens up valuable potential for us, and for the industry. Markforged makes it easy to build anything you can imagine, and that capability will allow industrial manufacturers to lower inventory costs by printing production tools and parts – quickly and reliably.”

The agreement to distribute Markforged 3D Printing solutions complements Würth Industry’s strength of providing innovative supply chain solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Würth Industry now provides several additional cost-saving options to its customers, including metal printed production parts and tools, rapid prototyping, and full-service digital Kanban solutions to better manage inventory. The range of 3D printed inventory solutions are limitless due to Markforged’s vast array of metals — from high-conductivity copper to industrial tool steel to superalloys like Inconel — all in a safe, fast, and easy-to-use platform. In addition, its composite platform can print in continuous carbon fiber, Kevlar, and more, creating functional parts that rival aluminum in terms of strength and stiffness, but at a fraction of the weight.

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Würth SW Brazil, Würth Van Horn and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America.