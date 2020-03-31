Würth Industry NA to Distribute Markforged 3D Printers

The expansion grows WINA's ability to offer full-service digital Kanban solutions to better manage inventory.

Würth Industry North America
Mar 31st, 2020
Markforged&apos;s X3 3D printer
Markforged's X3 3D printer
Markforged

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Industry North America (WINA), an industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced Tuesday that it has signed a national agreement with Markforged, a provider of industrial metal and carbon fiber 3D printers. The agreement will better serve the needs of Würth Industry’s customers in the general manufacturing market, as well as oil & gas, heavy equipment and transportation.

Wurth Industry“We are thrilled to bring innovative digital supply chain solutions to our customers,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. “By integrating Markforged 3D Printing technology with our existing kanban programs, we are able to offer quicker time to market and lower inventory costs. We’re able to cut out the sourcing, purchasing, and transportation costs and deliver the value directly to the customer.”

From left, Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America and Greg Mark, CEO and founder of Markforged.From left, Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America and Greg Mark, CEO and founder of Markforged.

“We’re excited to expand the global reach of our solutions with Würth and continue to push the bounds of what’s possible in additive manufacturing,” said Greg Mark, CEO and founder of Markforged. “This partnership truly opens up valuable potential for us, and for the industry. Markforged makes it easy to build anything you can imagine, and that capability will allow industrial manufacturers to lower inventory costs by printing production tools and parts – quickly and reliably.”

Markforged OgThe agreement to distribute Markforged 3D Printing solutions complements Würth Industry’s strength of providing innovative supply chain solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Würth Industry now provides several additional cost-saving options to its customers, including metal printed production parts and tools, rapid prototyping, and full-service digital Kanban solutions to better manage inventory. The range of 3D printed inventory solutions are limitless due to Markforged’s vast array of metals — from high-conductivity copper to industrial tool steel to superalloys like Inconel — all in a safe, fast, and easy-to-use platform. In addition, its composite platform can print in continuous carbon fiber, Kevlar, and more, creating functional parts that rival aluminum in terms of strength and stiffness, but at a fraction of the weight.

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Würth SW Brazil, Würth Van Horn and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ewie Group
EWIE Group Launches 3D Printing Brand
The new brand, Azoth 3D, is based in Ann Arbor and aims to transform a plant's physical inventory into a digital format.
Feb 6th, 2020
Opengraph Fb
Milwaukee Tool Announces New WI Plant
The news comes roughly five weeks after the company announced major expansion plans for its Brookfield, WI headquarters.
Jan 24th, 2020
Fortive Logosdfg
Fortive Announces New Industrial Company
Led by former Columbus McKinnon CEO Mark Morelli, Vontier's portfolio includes professional tool brands Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Matco Tools and Teletrac Navman.
Jan 20th, 2020
Sandvik Walter
Sandvik May Close Germany Walter Plant
If closed, production at Walter's Frankfurt plant would be transferred to other units within Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Jan 20th, 2020
Timken Sd
Timken Renovates AL Gear Repair Facility
The project includes an isolated assembly bay, the addition of a retractable paint booth and a large industrial parts washer.
Jan 17th, 2020
Untitleda
Valve Supplier DeZURIK Opens New Facility
Opened Jan. 6 in Leduc, Alberta, the new 15,000-square-foot facility is a rapid fulfillment and service center for the Sartell, MN-based valve maker.
Jan 13th, 2020
Kennametal Logo
Kennametal Gives Restructuring Update
The metalworking products supplier has completed closures of its plants in Lichtenau, Germany and Irwin, PA, and has decided to downsize its Essen, Germany plant instead of closing it.
Jan 8th, 2020
City Electric 2
City Electric Supply Opens 500th US Store
CES has added 400 US stores in just under 20 years.
Jan 7th, 2020
DieHard
Sears Sells DieHard
Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
L
JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch
JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space in a newer business park, dwarfing its nearby location there.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ingersoll Trane
Ingersoll Rand Introduces Future Climate Company
The new company is the result of the combination of IR's separated Industrial Segment and Gardner Denver, of which the remaining IR assets will become Trane Technologies.
Dec 11th, 2019
Maxresdefault
Platte River Equity Invests in GME Supply Co.
Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME is a distributor of fall protection, safety equipment and related gear for at-height workers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Cummins I S Tocke
Cummins Cutting 2,000 Jobs in 2020
The engine and power generation equipment maker cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.
Nov 26th, 2019