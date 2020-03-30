Toolholding Supplier Accutek Announces New Mfg. Rep Agents

The toolholding and workholding products maker announced four new manufacturing representative agents for regions across the US.

Mike Hockett
Mar 30th, 2020
Group+0 H1 A7611 Cropped

Addison, IL-based Accutek, a supplier of toolholding and workholding solutions, announced Friday four new manufacturing representative agents for regions across the US.

AccutekFor the east coast, Accutek announced new partnership with Mann Sales & Marketing as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

  • Northeast region covering the following states: MA, VT, NY, NH, ME, RI, and CT
  • Mid-Atlantic region covering the following states: MD, DE, NJ, PA, and WV
  • Southeast region covering the following states: Florida

Mann’s four-person technical application team of Paul Klussmann, Steve Mckie, David Truche and Mark Bergonzi and can be reached at www.mannsalesmarketing.com

For the west coast, Accutek announced a new partnership with Advance Tooling Company as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

  • Northwest Region covering the following states: WA, OR, and ID
  • West Coast Region covering the following states: CA and NV

ATC’s technical application team includes Mark Smith, Tom Smith, Patrick Clewis, David Valtierra and Ken Maxfield and can be reached at atc.marks@gmail.com

For the southeast, Accutek announced a new partnership with DENCO Inc. as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

  • Southeast Region covering the following states: GA, AL, MS, and TN

The three-person technical application team of Elijah Peebles, Stephen Bonuchi and Tim Holden and can be reached at www.dencoonline.com

For the southwest and Rocky mountain region, Accutek announced a new partnership with Industrial Application Group as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

  • Southwest Region covering the following states: NM and AZ
  • Mountain States Region covering the following states: CO, UT, and WY.

IAG’s technical application team, including Jeff Barnes, can be reached at www.indappgroup.com

Accutek’s toolholding range includes ER collet chucks, end mill holders, shell mill holders, AccuGrip shrink fit holders, AccuClamp hydraulic holders, AccuPlus face-contact holders, AccuMill milling chucks, and AccuLock PTI (CAPTO) and KTI (KM) shank tooling. Accutek workholding products include AccuTurn manual self-centering lathe chucks, AccuTurn power CNC lathe chucks, chuck jaws, and CNC lathe turret tool block and driven tools.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ewie Group
EWIE Group Launches 3D Printing Brand
The new brand, Azoth 3D, is based in Ann Arbor and aims to transform a plant's physical inventory into a digital format.
Feb 6th, 2020
Opengraph Fb
Milwaukee Tool Announces New WI Plant
The news comes roughly five weeks after the company announced major expansion plans for its Brookfield, WI headquarters.
Jan 24th, 2020
Fortive Logosdfg
Fortive Announces New Industrial Company
Led by former Columbus McKinnon CEO Mark Morelli, Vontier's portfolio includes professional tool brands Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Matco Tools and Teletrac Navman.
Jan 20th, 2020
Sandvik Walter
Sandvik May Close Germany Walter Plant
If closed, production at Walter's Frankfurt plant would be transferred to other units within Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Jan 20th, 2020
Timken Sd
Timken Renovates AL Gear Repair Facility
The project includes an isolated assembly bay, the addition of a retractable paint booth and a large industrial parts washer.
Jan 17th, 2020
Untitleda
Valve Supplier DeZURIK Opens New Facility
Opened Jan. 6 in Leduc, Alberta, the new 15,000-square-foot facility is a rapid fulfillment and service center for the Sartell, MN-based valve maker.
Jan 13th, 2020
Kennametal Logo
Kennametal Gives Restructuring Update
The metalworking products supplier has completed closures of its plants in Lichtenau, Germany and Irwin, PA, and has decided to downsize its Essen, Germany plant instead of closing it.
Jan 8th, 2020
City Electric 2
City Electric Supply Opens 500th US Store
CES has added 400 US stores in just under 20 years.
Jan 7th, 2020
DieHard
Sears Sells DieHard
Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
L
JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch
JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space in a newer business park, dwarfing its nearby location there.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ingersoll Trane
Ingersoll Rand Introduces Future Climate Company
The new company is the result of the combination of IR's separated Industrial Segment and Gardner Denver, of which the remaining IR assets will become Trane Technologies.
Dec 11th, 2019
Maxresdefault
Platte River Equity Invests in GME Supply Co.
Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME is a distributor of fall protection, safety equipment and related gear for at-height workers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Cummins I S Tocke
Cummins Cutting 2,000 Jobs in 2020
The engine and power generation equipment maker cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.
Nov 26th, 2019