Toolholding Supplier Accutek Announces New Mfg. Rep Agents

Addison, IL-based Accutek, a supplier of toolholding and workholding solutions, announced Friday four new manufacturing representative agents for regions across the US.

For the east coast, Accutek announced new partnership with Mann Sales & Marketing as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

Northeast region covering the following states: MA, VT, NY, NH, ME, RI, and CT

Mid-Atlantic region covering the following states: MD, DE, NJ, PA, and WV

Southeast region covering the following states: Florida

Mann’s four-person technical application team of Paul Klussmann, Steve Mckie, David Truche and Mark Bergonzi and can be reached at www.mannsalesmarketing.com

For the west coast, Accutek announced a new partnership with Advance Tooling Company as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

Northwest Region covering the following states: WA, OR, and ID

West Coast Region covering the following states: CA and NV

ATC’s technical application team includes Mark Smith, Tom Smith, Patrick Clewis, David Valtierra and Ken Maxfield and can be reached at atc.marks@gmail.com

For the southeast, Accutek announced a new partnership with DENCO Inc. as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

Southeast Region covering the following states: GA, AL, MS, and TN

The three-person technical application team of Elijah Peebles, Stephen Bonuchi and Tim Holden and can be reached at www.dencoonline.com

For the southwest and Rocky mountain region, Accutek announced a new partnership with Industrial Application Group as its new Manufacturer Rep. Agent for the following regions:

Southwest Region covering the following states: NM and AZ

Mountain States Region covering the following states: CO, UT, and WY.

IAG’s technical application team, including Jeff Barnes, can be reached at www.indappgroup.com

Accutek’s toolholding range includes ER collet chucks, end mill holders, shell mill holders, AccuGrip shrink fit holders, AccuClamp hydraulic holders, AccuPlus face-contact holders, AccuMill milling chucks, and AccuLock PTI (CAPTO) and KTI (KM) shank tooling. Accutek workholding products include AccuTurn manual self-centering lathe chucks, AccuTurn power CNC lathe chucks, chuck jaws, and CNC lathe turret tool block and driven tools.