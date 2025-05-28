Motion announced Wednesday that it has opened a new conveyance solutions shop in Calgary, Alberta — the MRO and industrial technology giant’s first facility of its kind in Canada.

The 9,600-square-foot facility, which opened at the beginning of May, provides “state-of-the-art” belting technology focused on fluid conveyance, critical moving parts, conveyor belting, hose and rubber parts and field services.

“This new facility reinforces Motion’s commitment to strengthening our relationships with our customers in Western Canada,” Brent Pope, the distributor’s senior group vice president for Canada and Sales Excellence, said in a statement. “By offering specialized services and expanding our reach, we aim to support Alberta’s industries with unmatched quality and expertise.”

Shop services include full black belt installation and fabrication, maintenance and repair support, and consultation services and industry expertise. Motion added that the shop would bring an unspecified number of “skilled employment opportunities” to the Calgary area.

The facility adds to Motion’s network of over 40 conveyance shops in the U.S.