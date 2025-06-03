Border States Breaks Ground on North Dakota Distribution Hub

Border States announced Tuesday that it has broken ground on what will be its first regional distribution hub.

The North Dakota company first announced plans for the Upper Midwest distribution center in its native Fargo in late February. The groundbreaking ceremony, marking the official start of construction, featured local business leaders and elected officials.

“This facility will serve customers across six states and nearly 30 locations, helping us to effectively scale the business as we continue to grow, and serving as a model for the rest of the country,” Border States President and CEO Jason Seger said in a statement. “This distribution center marks an inflection point, built on the history and success of Border States and propelling us into a very bright future.”

The 300,000-square-foot facility, the first of “several” planned distribution centers across the U.S., is expected to create 60 jobs.