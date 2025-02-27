Border States to Build its First Regional Distribution Center

The Fargo facility is the first of several planned distribution hubs.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 27, 2025
Border States Upper Midwest Distribution Center
Border States

Electrical and industrial distributor Border States announced Thursday that it would build the company’s first regional distribution center in its native Fargo, North Dakota.

The 300,000-square-foot facility, scheduled to open next fall, would supply 28 Border States branches across the Dakotas as well as in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Company officials said the hub, its largest facility to date, represents a “significant evolution” in its strategy and is expected to be the first of “several” company distribution centers.

Site preparation began late last year, and the company plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in the spring.

The facility is expected to create 60 jobs. 

“This is our first step in building a more resilient and scalable supply chain for Border States that supports our long term growth strategies,” Tony Serati, the company’s vice president of supply chain strategy and optimization, said in a statement.

Fargo-area customers, the company noted, will continue to do business with the company’s current branch in the city.

Border States ranked at no. 22 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.

