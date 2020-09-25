Würth Industry NA to Distribute DSM's 3D Printing Materials in New Deal

Würth Industry North America will distribute stereolithography and fused filament fabrication 3D printing materials for DSM, a nutrition, health and sustainable living company.

Sep 25th, 2020
Würth Industry North America
Wurth Sfdcc

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Industry North America (WINA), an industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced Friday that it has signed a national agreement with DSM, a global purpose-led, science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living, to distribute the company’s 3D printing materials for stereolithography and fused filament fabrication. The agreement expands the suite of 3D printing technology offerings of Würth Industry North America and will serve customers in the general manufacturing market, as well as oil & gas, heavy equipment and transportation.

“As the industry leaders in digital supply chain solutions, it was pivotal that we continue to broaden our range of additive manufacturing offerings to our customers,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. “By partnering with DSM, we can now provide our customers with engineering-grade printing materials. Like Würth, DSM are innovators in their space, and our partnership is aimed to enhance our customers’ 3D printing capabilities resulting in reduced costs, improved time to market, and environmental impacts.”

Dsm 2“We are thrilled to work with Würth to facilitate access to innovative and ground-breaking additive manufacturing solutions for prototyping and end-use parts,” said Hugo Da Silva, vice president, Additive Manufacturing at DSM. “Our partnership with Würth is aligned to our mission to unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing. Together, we are able to introduce 3D printing and its benefits to existing traditional manufacturing supply chains. Taking this next step spotlights the importance of additive manufacturing and its future.”

“DSM’s filament and resins go across printing platforms giving users high performance and reliable products,” said AJ Strandquist, director of 3D solutions for Würth Industry North America. “We wanted to support our customers who might have a mix of printers, but want a great feedstock to support their entire range, and DSM’s wide mix of products does just that.”

The agreement to distribute DSM 3D printing materials for stereolithography and fused filament fabrication complements Würth Industry’s strength of providing innovative supply chain solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). After tremendous success in the market over the last year, Würth Industry is expanding their 3D printing partnerships and are focused on providing a breadth of solutions in additive manufacturing. Offering their customers state-of-the-art printing technology and hardware, customized engineering support, and now engineering-grade printing materials to complement their digital Kanban program. Focused on being industry-leading innovators, Würth will continue to push the bounds of what’s possible for additive manufacturing in supply chain.

Würth Industry North America is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America.

DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about $11.7 billion with approximately 23,000 employees.

