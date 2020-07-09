4 ID Big 50 Distributors Named Among "50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2020"

The list ranks US companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from less than 100 representatives to those with thousands.

Jul 9th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Sp 50 Best 2020sdfg

Selling Power has unveiled its “50 Best Companies to Sell for in 2020,” and four of Industrial Distribution’s current Big 50 List companies made the cut.

The list ranks the best companies to sell for among the top sales forces in the US, encompassing companies of all sizes and sales forces from fewer than 100 salespeople to those with thousands of them.

Companies could apply for the list and spotlight their sales force attributes in three categories: 1) Compensation and benefits; 2) Hiring, sales training and sales enablement, and; 3) Customer retention. Companies could also provide additional information they felt would be helpful for Selling Power to fine-tune its rankings.

Perimeter security provider AMAROK topped the list with a total score of 220, followed by JustWorks (219), Datasite (218), Paychex (217) and Prudential Overall Supply (216) in the top five.

Electrical products distributor Graybar Electric was No. 17 on the list with 204 points, while Wurth USA was the first of ID’s Big 50 distributors to crack the list, at No. 22 with 182 points. Wurth — No. 13 on ID’s 2019 Big 50 List — moved up seven spots from last year’s Selling Power “50 Best” list.

MRO products distributor Kimball Midwest (No. 36 on Big 50) has been a regular on Selling Power’s list, and was No. 27 this year with 175 points after placing 28th in 2019.

“We’re delighted to be included again in Selling Power’s rankings,” said Patrick McCurdy III, Kimball Midwest’s vice president of sales. “Our team is working hard every day to continue to attract and develop a world-class sales team to meet the maintenance, repair and operations needs of our customers from coast to coast.”

Fellow MRO distributor Lawson Products (No. 31 on Big 50) checked in at No. 33 on the list with 167 points, while industrial products giant Grainger (No. 1 on Big 50) was No. 49 with 141 points.

“Grainger's inclusion on this list is a tremendous honor and proves our sales organization's impressive ability to seamlessly partner with customers to meet all their MRO needs," said Deidra Merriwether, Grainger senior vice president and president of North American sales and services. "At Grainger, we maintain a culture of constant learning and development, and on ensuring our customers can rely on their Grainger sales partner to help them keep their team members safe and their business operating."

View the full list here.

