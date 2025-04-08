Sherwin-Williams Coatings Named ‘Innovation of the Year’

Sherwin-Williams received a 2025 “Corrosion Innovation of the Year” award from Materials Performance magazine, the paint and coatings company announced Tuesday.

Sherwin-Williams’ Heat-Flex CUI-mitigation coatings lineup was one of 10 winners recognized by the publication. The awards, the company said, highlight cutting-edge technologies that “significantly advance corrosion control and asset protection on a global scale.”

The products — particularly the flagship Heat-Flex ACE, or Advanced CUI Epoxy — were recognized for slowing or preventing corrosion under insulation, as well as for extending service life and reducing downtime.

“CUI remains one of the most serious threats to productivity and safety in asset-intensive industries,” Neil Wilds, the global product director of CUI and testing at Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine, said in a statement. “By delivering robust, long-term corrosion protection that lowers maintenance requirements, our Heat-Flex CUI-mitigation coatings help owners and operators save significant costs while enhancing reliability.”