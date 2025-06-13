SPI, LineStar Named AD Canada’s 2025 Industrial Members of the Year

Affiliated Distributors’ Canadian industrial division named SPI Health and Safety and LineStar Utility Supply as its 2025 members of the year, while SureWerx and Garant GP were named top suppliers for the year.



The buying group announced its 2025 award recipients during the recent AD Canada annual meeting in Toronto, which included both the Industrial & Safety and Building Supplies divisions in AD Canada. CGC and Rockwool were named suppliers of the year for the building supplies segment, while Woollatt Building Supply and Merkley Supply were named building supply members of the year.



Other awards included:

- Warehouse Supporter of the Year: Hansler Smith (AD member); DuPont (supplier)

- Service Provider of the Year: Staples Professional

- Giving Back Award: Vallen Canada; Senso Group

- All-In Member of the Year: Hewson Brothers Building Supply



The group also highlighted its initial awards for “Digital Excellence.” Source Atlantic received the award for AD Canada members, while MSA was honored among supplier partners.



“Throughout the past year, these organizations have made significant contributions that have helped drive the group’s market share growth,” AD said in a statement.