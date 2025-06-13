SPI, LineStar Named AD Canada’s 2025 Industrial Members of the Year

Source Atlantic received the buying group’s debut “Digital Excellence Award.”

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 13, 2025
Ad Afasfd 6725186e26ff9 6813af4e60640

Affiliated Distributors’ Canadian industrial division named SPI Health and Safety and LineStar Utility Supply as its 2025 members of the year, while SureWerx and Garant GP were named top suppliers for the year.

The buying group announced its 2025 award recipients during the recent AD Canada annual meeting in Toronto, which included both the Industrial & Safety and Building Supplies divisions in AD Canada. CGC and Rockwool were named suppliers of the year for the building supplies segment, while Woollatt Building Supply and Merkley Supply were named building supply members of the year.

Other awards included: 
- Warehouse Supporter of the Year: Hansler Smith (AD member); DuPont (supplier)
- Service Provider of the Year: Staples Professional 
- Giving Back Award: Vallen Canada; Senso Group 
- All-In Member of the Year: Hewson Brothers Building Supply

The group also highlighted its initial awards for “Digital Excellence.” Source Atlantic received the award for AD Canada members, while MSA was honored among supplier partners.

“Throughout the past year, these organizations have made significant contributions that have helped drive the group’s market share growth,” AD said in a statement.

Latest in Awards
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
June 11, 2025
All Tool and Fasteners' Gary DePaulo Jr. and Gary DePaulo at the DPA awards luncheon.
All Tool & Fasteners Named DPA Distributor of the Year
June 11, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am 6478c98ed135b 64ac595a74db2
IDCO Announces 2025 ‘Hoser Honors’
May 9, 2025
I Stock 1471183678
Streamlight Presents ‘Sales Rep Agency of the Year’ Award
May 2, 2025
Related Stories
All Tool and Fasteners' Gary DePaulo Jr. and Gary DePaulo at the DPA awards luncheon.
Awards
All Tool & Fasteners Named DPA Distributor of the Year
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am 6478c98ed135b 64ac595a74db2
Awards
IDCO Announces 2025 ‘Hoser Honors’
I Stock 1471183678
Awards
Streamlight Presents ‘Sales Rep Agency of the Year’ Award
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsor Content
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
More in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am 6478c98ed135b 64ac595a74db2
Awards
IDCO Announces 2025 ‘Hoser Honors’
Brennan Industries and Midland Industries were among the suppliers recognized.
May 9, 2025
I Stock 1471183678
Awards
Streamlight Presents ‘Sales Rep Agency of the Year’ Award
Holt & McArdle Associates was honored at a ceremony in Indianapolis.
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 29 At 2 22 19 Pm
Awards
Kundinger Earns Parker Hannifin 'Diamond Team Award'
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
April 29, 2025
I Stock 481685740
Awards
3M Wins ASC 'Innovation Award'
Wacker and H.B. Fuller were recognized as runners-up.
April 23, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 12 12 03 Pm 67be07d28042c
Awards
Kimball Midwest Again Among Central Ohio's 'Top Workplaces'
The company was honored for the 13th consecutive year.
April 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 08 At 1 30 45 Pm
Awards
Sherwin-Williams Coatings Named ‘Innovation of the Year’
The award recognizes technologies that “significantly advance corrosion control and asset protection.”
April 8, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30 665dd08ddbd39
Awards
Acme Tools, Darragh Company Among Evergreen’s Distributors of the Year
Milwaukee Tool was named the group’s Tier 1 Supplier of the Year.
April 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 03 At 3 14 12 Pm
Awards
Wesco Among Fortune's 'Most Admired' Companies
The company ranked no. 3 in its category.
April 3, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 01 At 2 38 24 Pm
Awards
Turner Supply, Stellar Industrial Officials Receive ISA Awards
Tommy Thompson was honored with the John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award.
April 1, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 48 57 Pm 62d9adb8012ec
Awards
Munch's Supply Recognized by HVAC Manufacturers
The company was honored in both Illinois and Michigan.
March 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 24 At 1 53 57 Pm 67bcd061a1ef3
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Receives ‘Top Workplaces’ Award
The awards honor organizations with at least 150 employees and “exceptional, people-first cultures.”
March 21, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm 673cf753e686c 67b63fff02c3f
Awards
PTDA Foundation Opens Nominations for 2025 Leadership Awards
Nominations for each award are due by mid-June.
March 21, 2025
Matthew Bracey (left), Construction Trades Masonry Program manager at Randolph Career and Technical Center in Detroit, and Carhartt SVP of Inclusion, Sustainability and Community Todd Corley.
Awards
Carhartt Announces Inaugural ‘Steel Apple’ Awards
The workwear company recognized five skilled trades educators.
March 18, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm
Awards
Eaton, Milwaukee Tool, 3M Among Border States’ 'Vendor of the Year' Winners
Encore Wire, Panduit and Arlington Industries were recognized for sales excellence.
March 17, 2025