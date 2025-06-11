AD Canada Meeting Draws Record Attendance

More than 500 companies attended the convention in Toronto.

Jun 11, 2025
AD

AD said Tuesday that more than 500 companies attended the buying group’s Canadian annual meeting late last month — a new record for the event.

The convention, held at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto during the final week of May, included both AD’s Industrial & Safety-Canada and Building Supplies-Canada divisions. The meeting followed “continued growth in remittances and net distributions” for the industrial division and the building supplies segment’s integration within AD in 2024.

The event also featured more than 2,600 booth sessions, along with addresses from Morgan Stanley cybersecurity expert Rachel Wilson and Canadian Olympic medalist Clara Hughes.

“Seeing our members and suppliers engage in such meaningful collaboration reinforces the strength of our group and our commitment to growing together,” AD Canada President Rob Dewar said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s efforts in delivering an event of this magnitude."

