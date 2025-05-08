AED Names New Far West Regional Manager

Associated Equipment Distributors has named Shane Wilker as the new manager for its Far West region, which covers California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.

Wilker most recently served as dealer development manager at the North American Equipment Dealers Association.

“Shane’s extensive experience and proven leadership make him an outstanding addition to our team," AED President and CEO Brian McGuire said in a statement. "His dedication to dealer success aligns perfectly with AED’s mission."

“I’m excited to hit the ground running and get out to meet our members. My goal is to be a resource-helping them tap into AED’s training, education or industry connections to strengthen their teams and grow their business," Wilker said.