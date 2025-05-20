AED Announces Strategic Partnership to Benefit Canadian Members

This collaboration is the latest in a series of value-driven service provider solutions AED delivers to support members’ success.

May 20, 2025
Aed Logo Sized

Schaumburg, Ill. – Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), bringing a comprehensive suite of business support services to AED’s Canadian members effective June 1, 2025.

Through this new benefit, AED Canadian members will gain unlimited access to bilingual HR and compliance advisors, built-in legal assistance and exclusive discounts on banking, payroll, and payment processing services—potentially saving members over $5,000 each year. Members will also have access to a library of customizable HR and compliance tools, staff training through online courses and webinars, and exclusive discounts from national brands like Avis, Budget, and Park’N Fly.

“Our partnership with CFIB reflects AED’s ongoing investment in member-driven solutions,” said Brian P. McGuire, AED president & CEO. “CFIB’s expertise in business advocacy and support complements AED’s mission to provide the tools, knowledge, and connections that help our members succeed.”

About AED

Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is a not-for-profit international trade association based in Schaumburg, IL representing companies involved in the sale, rental, manufacturing, and support of equipment used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, power generation, and industrial applications. AED enhances the ongoing success and profitability of its member companies through services and information including public policy advocacy, industry education & career development, industry research and analysis, and conferences.


