IBC Adds Pioneer Industrial Sales

East Tennessee distributor Pioneer Industrial Sales LLC has joined IBC, the buying group announced Friday.



Pioneer operates locations in Blountville and Knoxville, Tennessee, and offers MRO, safety, packaging and material handling products to end markets including the automotive, consumer goods and food processing industries.



The company, founded in 1997, was acquired by California private equity firm Salt Creek Capital in 2023.



“Joining IBC represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our network and collaborate with fellow members,” Pioneer CEO Hank Pennington said in a statement. “We are enthusiastic about the potential to leverage IBC’s resources, such as the Product Information Management database, National Accounts and the IBC Connects EDI platform, to better serve our customers and enhance our growth.”



“With Hank’s vast experience and the company’s commitment to quality and service, we believe this partnership will yield significant benefits for both IBC and Pioneer,” added John Allenbach, president of sales at IBC.