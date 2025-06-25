PTDA Canadian Conference Draws More than 130 Companies

More than 130 manufacturers and distributors in Canada’s power transmission and motion control sector participated in the Power Transmission Distributors Association’s recent Canadian Conference, the trade group announced Tuesday.



The event, held in Victoria, British Columbia, in early June, examined AI tools and other advanced technologies, as well as explored economic trends — including the impact of tariffs on Canada’s PT/MC industry.



The conference’s hallmark Distributor-Manufacturer Idea Exchange, meanwhile, rolled out a new, flexible format across two days.



“This event provided several excellent networking opportunities that allowed us to connect and spend valuable time with our manufacturer partners,” Motion Canada’s Brent Pope said in a statement.



The PTDA’s next Canadian Conference will be held June 2-4, 2026, at the Hotel InterContinental in Montreal.