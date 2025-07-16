PTDA Adds Five New Members

The Power Transmission Distributors Association announced Wednesday that five new companies have joined the trade group, including two distributors and three manufacturers.

The new distributor members are Indiana bearings, machine guards and bushings provider 3BG Supply and Arkansas conveyor components, gearboxes and belts distributor Aim Industries.

Manufacturers joining the group include Tennessee’s Creswell Richardson, BMI Bearings USA in North Carolina and Advanced Material Handling In British Columbia.

“We joined PTDA to connect with leaders who share our passion for the MRO industry,” 3BG Sales Manager Jason Mullins said in a statement. “To help shape the future, you need to be in the room with those already building it. PTDA gives us this opportunity, and we're excited to bring our energy, ideas and focus on solving real-world problems.”