IDCO Adds Four Companies

Hose, fittings and fluid power distributor cooperative IDCO announced Tuesday that it has added four new member companies.

The newly added members include Hydraulic Controls of Concord, Calif.; Green Rubber Kennedy Ag in Salinas, Calif.; Thaman Rubber of Cincinnati; and Quad Power Products in Kansas City.

“These new additions mark a strong start to the summer, further expanding [our] national reach and strengthening the network of trusted, independent distributors,” IDCO officials said in a statement.