PTDA Adds Dura Sleeve Inc.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association announced Monday that Dura Sleeve Inc. has joined the group as a new manufacturer member.

The British Columbia-based company has provided wear sleeves for more than 25 years. Its products protect against shaft wear in numerous industrial applications, improving equipment durability and reliability.

“PTDA is a valuable hinge-pin that connects manufacturers and distributors and bolsters economic strength in the powertrain industry,” Dura Sleeve President John Allen said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to the education and relationship building the association provides."