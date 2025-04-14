ISA Says 2025 Convention Delivered ‘Strongest Education Program Yet’

The Industrial Supply Association said that its recent 2025 convention in Nashville offered the “strongest education program” in the event’s history — part of a broader tone shift that sought to provide answers about “what’s shaping the channel today.”

ISA25, held March 31 through April 2, provided looks at economic forecasts, tariff issues and industry trends, along with an “End User Panel” that offered “a raw look at what’s keeping customers up at night.”

Sessions also addressed “big-picture” distribution channel issues surrounding artificial intelligence, shifts in the workforce, and inventory concerns.

“ISA25 reflected the energy and evolution happening across our industry,” ISA CEO Brendan Breen said in a statement. “Our focus on delivering educational content that’s timely and relevant, like our session on AI or the insights from our End User Panel, reinforces ISA’s role as a resource for staying ahead of industry trends.”

The group’s annual Fall Summit will also be held in Tennessee — at the Peabody in Memphis — while next year’s ISA26 is scheduled for late April in Cleveland, Ohio.