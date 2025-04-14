ISA Says 2025 Convention Delivered ‘Strongest Education Program Yet’

Sessions addressed new challenges from tariffs, AI and the workforce, among others.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 14 At 2 04 19 Pm
ISA

The Industrial Supply Association said that its recent 2025 convention in Nashville offered the “strongest education program” in the event’s history — part of a broader tone shift that sought to provide answers about “what’s shaping the channel today.”

ISA25, held March 31 through April 2, provided looks at economic forecasts, tariff issues and industry trends, along with an “End User Panel” that offered “a raw look at what’s keeping customers up at night.”

Sessions also addressed “big-picture” distribution channel issues surrounding artificial intelligence, shifts in the workforce, and inventory concerns.

“ISA25 reflected the energy and evolution happening across our industry,” ISA CEO Brendan Breen said in a statement. “Our focus on delivering educational content that’s timely and relevant, like our session on AI or the insights from our End User Panel, reinforces ISA’s role as a resource for staying ahead of industry trends.”

The group’s annual Fall Summit will also be held in Tennessee — at the Peabody in Memphis — while next year’s ISA26 is scheduled for late April in Cleveland, Ohio.

Latest in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm 6744cba65f7de
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions at November Convention
April 9, 2025
I Stock 1457966548
Equipment Distributors Group Calls for Tariff Talks
April 4, 2025
Pasquale Scaturro
Adventurer Pasquale Scaturro to Deliver STAFDA Convention Keynote
March 20, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm 6744cba65f7de
Associations
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions at November Convention
I Stock 1457966548
Associations
Equipment Distributors Group Calls for Tariff Talks
Pasquale Scaturro
Associations
Adventurer Pasquale Scaturro to Deliver STAFDA Convention Keynote
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 1457966548
Associations
Equipment Distributors Group Calls for Tariff Talks
The industry, the group’s president said, “can ill-afford a prolonged trade war.”
April 4, 2025
Pasquale Scaturro
Associations
Adventurer Pasquale Scaturro to Deliver STAFDA Convention Keynote
The group’s 49th annual trade show will be held in Phoenix in November.
March 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 18 At 1 27 22 Pm
Associations
PMA Names Batesville Tool & Die VP as its 2025 Chair
Gene Lambert will serve a one-year term as chairman of the group’s board.
March 18, 2025
Victoria, B.C.
Associations
PTDA Outlines 2025 Canadian Conference
Panels and keynotes will focus on tariffs, cybersecurity and economic challenges.
March 14, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm 673cf753e686c
Associations
PTDA Foundation Raises $148,000 at Beginning of 2025 Fund Drive
Regal Rexnord and Allied Bearing led the early contributors.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 36 13 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds ESR Motor Systems
The South Carolina company is a distributor of adjustable and variable speed drives and motors.
February 18, 2025
Ad Logo E
Associations
AD Adds More than 500 IMARK Electrical Companies to New Division
The division now represents some 30% of the overall U.S. electrical channel.
February 13, 2025
Nashville, Tenn.
Associations
ISA Announces Change to ISA25 Closing Keynote
ITR Economics’ Alan Beaulieu will step away from speaking earlier than planned.
February 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 10 At 1 47 40 Pm
Associations
Watershed Data Group Joins Industrial Supply Association
Watershed provides the industrial channel with data solutions, automation tools and digital transformation strategies.
February 10, 2025
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81 672512b9cf182
Associations
PTDA Names 2025 President
The association also announced its board and its Manufacturer Council.
February 7, 2025
Madison, Wis.
Associations
First Supply CEO Joins Wisconsin Business Group’s Board
Katie Poehling Seymour was added during WMC’s recent meeting.
February 5, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 31 At 12 45 48 Pm
Associations
IDCO Adds Midwestern Distributors
John M. Ellsworth and Abbott Rubber joined the co-op.
January 31, 2025
Ad Logo E 62683a4295415
Associations
AD Announces New Board Members
AD members elected three directors, while a fourth was added to fill a vacancy.
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces New Officers
AIS Industrial's Dale Hahs will serve as the group's president.
November 25, 2024