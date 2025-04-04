Equipment Distributors Group Calls for Tariff Talks

The president of Associated Equipment Distributors on Thursday called for talks between the Trump administration and global leaders to restore “predictability” after the president announced plans for sweeping tariffs on nearly all the country’s trading partners.

AED President and CEO Brian McGuire said in a statement that the group “supports free and fair trade and the reduction of trade barriers for United States exports,” and that it remained “unclear whether the president’s plan will accomplish those goals.”

“Nonetheless, AED continues to advocate for dialogue between trading partners and calls on the administration and global leaders to quickly work toward a resolution that restores certainty and predictability to the world economy,” McGuire said. “The equipment industry and our customers can ill-afford a prolonged trade war that unnecessarily increases the costs of equipment and parts that are critical to building, feeding and fueling the world.”