Dutton Industrial, Alatex Tool Join IBC

The additions bolster the buying group’s lineup of distributors.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 25, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 3 48 39 Pm 64efab6074a9e

IBC announced Friday that Dutton Industrial Supply and Alatex Tool & Supply have joined the buying group as distributor members.

Dutton, which operates two locations in Alabama, provides a range of products, including fasteners, hand tools, power tools, hydraulics, abrasives, chemicals, safety supplies, and material handling and fleet management services.

Alatex, located in suburban Houston, serves the mechanical, utility, plumbing and construction segments with MROP supplies, power tools, safety equipment, hand tools, fasteners, abrasives, chemicals and kitting.

“We are excited to join IBC as it provides us with the opportunity to be a small but rapidly growing fish in a well-run buying group,” Alatex President Zach Knowles said in a statement. “We look forward to learning ways to improve our business while also contributing to the group by getting involved and sharing our experiences.”

