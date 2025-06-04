Allen Bearings Rejoins PTDA

The trade group also added new manufacturer member MANTIS Conveyor Products.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 4, 2025
I Stock 961232546
iStock.com/nantonov

The Power Transmission Distributors Association announced Wednesday that Canadian bearings and power transmission equipment distributor Allen Bearings & Technologies has rejoined the association.

PTDA officials said that the company, located in Joliette, Quebec, has provided components from leading brands, as well as customized solutions, for more than 65 years.

The association also added new MANTIS Conveyor Products, a longtime New Hampshire manufacturer of trough assemblies, idlers and other conveyor components. MANTIS offers in-house engineering, production and assembly services, along with nationwide support and "global supply chain capabilities."

