NetPlus Distributors Remain 'Primarily Positive' Amid Tariffs

Nearly 70% of members remained optimistic that 2025 would be up 3% or more year-over-year.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 29, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7 65a1a5ce497fe 66f32080b0010 67646b5795c39

NetPlus Alliance officials said Thursday that most of its members continued to anticipate year-over-year improvements this spring despite "a fair amount of reported uncertainty."

The buying group issued its latest quarterly "Industry Outlook" report, which surveyed members in April based on their results in the first quarter of the calendar year.

The group said that 54% of members indicated that their first quarters were up compared to the same quarter of 2024. Another 31% reported "steady" results, while 15% said that quarterly numbers were down. Member purchases from NetPlus suppliers and wholesalers, meanwhile, were up by just more than 5% in the quarter.

Despite the uncertainty roiling the broader economy — particularly the announcement of sweeping tariffs early in the month — 69% of NetPlus members still expected the full year to be up "3% or more compared to 2024" compared to 13% that anticipated a decline by that margin. NetPlus officials noted that those totals reflected a dip in confidence compared to its previous outlook, and that future reports could see further changes "as policies continue to shift."

"NetPlus is committed to being a trusted partner and catalyst for growth for our members," NetPlus President and CEO Jennifer Murphy said in a statement. “Administrations, policies and economic conditions may shift, but we know that maintaining deep relationships, intentional strategy and robust educational programs keep our community at the forefront of our industry.”

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda
PTDA Welcomes Manufacturer Rota Free Inc. as a New Member
May 23, 2025
Aed Logo Sized
AED Announces Strategic Partnership to Benefit Canadian Members
May 20, 2025
Ad Final Workplace Recognition Press Release Image 2025
AD Named #1 Top Workplace in Philadelphia Region
May 20, 2025
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Manufacturer Rota Free Inc. as a New Member
Aed Logo Sized
Associations
AED Announces Strategic Partnership to Benefit Canadian Members
Ad Final Workplace Recognition Press Release Image 2025
Associations
AD Named #1 Top Workplace in Philadelphia Region
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Aed Logo Sized
Associations
AED Announces Strategic Partnership to Benefit Canadian Members
This collaboration is the latest in a series of value-driven service provider solutions AED delivers to support members’ success.
May 20, 2025
Ad Final Workplace Recognition Press Release Image 2025
Associations
AD Named #1 Top Workplace in Philadelphia Region
The group was also recognized with four additional 2025 awards.
May 20, 2025
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81 672512b9cf182 67a6481cbe58a
Associations
PTDA Adds Dura Sleeve Inc.
The company's wear sleeves protect against shaft wear in various industrial applications.
May 8, 2025
I Stock 1126321626
Staffing Changes
AED Names New Far West Regional Manager
Shane Wilker joins the group from the North American Equipment Dealers Association.
May 8, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 3 48 39 Pm 64efab6074a9e
Associations
Dutton Industrial, Alatex Tool Join IBC
The additions bolster the buying group’s lineup of distributors.
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 14 At 2 04 19 Pm
Associations
ISA Says 2025 Convention Delivered ‘Strongest Education Program Yet’
Sessions addressed new challenges from tariffs, AI and the workforce, among others.
April 14, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm 6744cba65f7de
Associations
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions at November Convention
The trade show's "Emerging Leaders Forum" will feature a discussion of "The Art of Storytelling."
April 9, 2025
I Stock 1457966548
Associations
Equipment Distributors Group Calls for Tariff Talks
The industry, the group’s president said, “can ill-afford a prolonged trade war.”
April 4, 2025
Pasquale Scaturro
Associations
Adventurer Pasquale Scaturro to Deliver STAFDA Convention Keynote
The group’s 49th annual trade show will be held in Phoenix in November.
March 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 18 At 1 27 22 Pm
Associations
PMA Names Batesville Tool & Die VP as its 2025 Chair
Gene Lambert will serve a one-year term as chairman of the group’s board.
March 18, 2025
Victoria, B.C.
Associations
PTDA Outlines 2025 Canadian Conference
Panels and keynotes will focus on tariffs, cybersecurity and economic challenges.
March 14, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm 673cf753e686c
Associations
PTDA Foundation Raises $148,000 at Beginning of 2025 Fund Drive
Regal Rexnord and Allied Bearing led the early contributors.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 1 36 13 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds ESR Motor Systems
The South Carolina company is a distributor of adjustable and variable speed drives and motors.
February 18, 2025
Ad Logo E
Associations
AD Adds More than 500 IMARK Electrical Companies to New Division
The division now represents some 30% of the overall U.S. electrical channel.
February 13, 2025