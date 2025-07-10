Evergreen Supply Network Names Board for 2025-2026

Lincoln Contractor Supply President Aaron Knief will serve as chairman of the Evergreen Supply Network for the 2025-2026 year, the cooperative announced.

Evergreen’s board of directors for the year will also include:

First Vice Chairman Steve Kuhlman, president, corporate operations and co-owner, Acme Tools, Grand Forks, North Dakota

Second Vice Chairman Joe Muse, vice president of sales, Darragh Company, Little Rock, Arkansas

Treasurer Mike Mantis, CEO, Professional Contractor Supply, Las Vegas

Secretary Blake Larsen, president, CFC Supply, West Haven, Utah

Director Tami Bradley, marketing manager, Frank’s Supply Company Inc., Albuquerque

Director Manny Benitez, president and owner, American Fasteners Corporation, Miami

Board Advisor Kevin Higginbotham, former Evergreen Supply Network CEO, Farmers Branch, Texas

The co-op includes 41 distributors with more than 300 combined locations across the U.S. and Canada. Officials said those companies account for revenues of more than $4.5 billion.