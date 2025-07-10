Evergreen Supply Network Names Board for 2025-2026

Evergreen Supply Network
Lincoln Contractor Supply President Aaron Knief will serve as chairman of the Evergreen Supply Network for the 2025-2026 year, the cooperative announced.
Evergreen’s board of directors for the year will also include:
- First Vice Chairman Steve Kuhlman, president, corporate operations and co-owner, Acme Tools, Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Second Vice Chairman Joe Muse, vice president of sales, Darragh Company, Little Rock, Arkansas
- Treasurer Mike Mantis, CEO, Professional Contractor Supply, Las Vegas
- Secretary Blake Larsen, president, CFC Supply, West Haven, Utah
- Director Tami Bradley, marketing manager, Frank’s Supply Company Inc., Albuquerque
- Director Manny Benitez, president and owner, American Fasteners Corporation, Miami
- Board Advisor Kevin Higginbotham, former Evergreen Supply Network CEO, Farmers Branch, Texas
The co-op includes 41 distributors with more than 300 combined locations across the U.S. and Canada. Officials said those companies account for revenues of more than $4.5 billion.