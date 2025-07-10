Industrial Supply Association Announces 2025-2026 Board

Kennametal’s Keith Mudge will serve as chair.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 10 At 1 48 27 Pm
ISA

The Industrial Supply Association in early July announced the members of its board of directors for 2025-2026, including Kennametal Vice President of Sales, Americas Keith Mudge, who will serve as the group’s chairman for the year.

Mudge is joined by US Tool Group President Brent Williams as vice chair. Other executive officers include Vallen Enterprise Business Development VP Joyce Lansdale — the immediate past chair — as well as Treasurer Patrick Baliva, the executive sales director, North America at Saint-Gobain Abrasives, and Secretary Jessica Yurgaitis, the CEO of Industrial Supply Company.

The ISA directors for 2025-2026 are:

  • Jim Biel, vice president, category management, BlackHawk Industrial
  • Bill Davis, vice president, industrial distribution sales, Snap-on Industrial
  • Sara Dulski, head of business unit, metalworking, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
  • Molly Langdon, senior vice president of customer experience, Stellar Industrial Supply
  • Patrick McKeever, president, Durries Sales
  • Paul Richardson, senior vice president, industrial and commercial, Milwaukee Tool
  • Harly Savage, owner, Coast Industrial Sales
  • Sheila Schalk, vice president of sales, Protective Industrial Products
  • Teresa Wu, vice president, industrial channel, USAC SIBG, 3M

“It’s an honor to take the helm as chair of the ISA Board,” Mudge said in a statement. “This is a pivotal time for the industrial supply industry, and I’m excited to work alongside this talented board and the ISA team to build on ISA’s momentum, support our members’ continued growth, and help shape what’s next for our industry.”

