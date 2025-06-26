PTDA Opens Registration for October Industry Summit

The Power Transmission Distributors Association announced Thursday that registration is officially open for the group’s upcoming Industry Summit in San Antonio, Texas.



The conference will be held Oct. 24-25 at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.



PTDA officials said that the program features insights on AI, economic trends and channel collaboration. The event also includes the Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange networking sessions and exclusive findings from PTDA research initiatives and its 2025 “Size of the Market Report.”



Registration and additional details are available at ptda.org.