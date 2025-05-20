AD Named #1 Top Workplace in Philadelphia Region

The group was also recognized with four additional 2025 awards.

May 20, 2025
Affiliated Distributors

Wayne, PA – AD is proud to announce that it has been ranked the #1 Top Workplace in the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley region for midsize companies, marking a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and engaging environment for associates. 

This top ranking is one of five major workplace honors AD received in 2025, highlighting the strength of its culture across North America.

In the U.S., AD has now been named a Top Workplace in Philadelphia/Delaware Valley for the seventh consecutive year and, for the second time since becoming eligible, was recognized nationally as a Top Workplace USA. The national recognition celebrates organizations with over 150 U.S. employees that demonstrate excellence in employee satisfaction and organizational health. 

The Top Workplace awards are determined through the results of an annual anonymous employee survey, conducted by Energage LLC, that evaluates key drivers of engaged workplace cultures, including alignment, empowered to execute, respect and support, enabled to grow, and fairly valued.

Bill Weisberg, AD’s Chairman & CEO, shared his perspective on the significance of the recognition:

“Being named the #1 Top Workplace in our region is a direct reflection of the people who make AD such a special place,” Weisberg shared. “When you work with people who have this level of passion – for each other and for our mission in support of independents, it's easy to see why AD stands out.”

In addition, AD Canada has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work, marking its third consecutive year receiving this recognition. For the second year in a row, AD Canada also earned a spot on the Best Workplaces in Canada list for organizations with fewer than 100 employees.

These distinctions are based on the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey, which highlights companies with outstanding levels of trust, respect, and camaraderie among their teams.

Rob Dewar, President of AD Canada, shared his pride in what the community has built in Canada:

“Fostering an environment where our people feel valued, trusted, and connected is key to achieving something truly special together,” Dewar said. “Earning recognition as a Great Place to Work and a Best Workplace in Canada is a reflection of the culture our team has built — one rooted in respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to each other’s success. I’m tremendously proud of what we’ve accomplished, and even more excited about what’s to come.”

Neil Cohen, AD’s Chief People Officer, commented on the continued recognitions across the U.S. and Canada:

“Being recognized as a top workplace in the U.S. and Canada by our associates is an incredible honor,” Cohen emphasized. “We conduct our annual engagement survey to get actionable feedback from our associates on what we do well and where we can continue to improve. We’re grateful for the honest feedback our teams provide – it helps us evolve, grow stronger, and keep building a workplace where people feel supported, connected, and proud. Attracting, developing, and retaining great people is not only something we value, but also a vital part of our strategy and what makes AD a great place to work.”

Energage CEO, Eric Rubino shared his perspective on what it means to be a Top Workplace winner. He said, “A Top Workplace award brings a company’s culture to the national stage, and it helps them differentiate themselves in fiercely competitive market space.”

About Energage

Energage is an HR technology and SaaS company committed to building and promoting award-winning, people-first cultures. As the research firm powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, Energage leverages employee survey insights to identify and celebrate exceptional organizations at regional, national, and industry levels. Our all-in-one platform equips companies to attract top talent, unlock potential, and keep employees engaged — driving culture, growth, and performance. Learn more at www.energage.com and www.topworkplaces.com.

 


