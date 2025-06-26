Material Handling Distributor Group’s CEO Announces Departure

The CEO of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association announced that she will leave the trade group nearly two years after being named to the position.



MHEDA Jeannette Walker wrote in an open letter to MHEDA’s members and partners that she came to the “difficult decision” after “much reflection.” She will remain in her role in the coming months and work with the MHEDA board’s executive committee to search for her successor.

Walker invited members to contact her directly about potential candidates with “the experience and passion to lead this dynamic and respected organization.”

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve the MHEDA community,” Walker wrote. “I am deeply grateful for your ongoing commitment to the association and for the many ways you have made my time here so meaningful.”