Munch's Supply Recognized by HVAC Manufacturers

HVAC and plumbing supply distributor Munch’s Supply announced Thursday that it received “industry excellence” awards from a pair of HVAC manufacturers.

Trane awarded its 2024 “Pacesetter” award to the company in its native Illinois market, while American Standard awarded its “Pinnacle” award for 2024 to Munch's in both the Illinois and Michigan markets.

Munch’s officials said that the awards reflect meeting metrics for market share, sales, growth and customer satisfaction.

“This award honors the commitment to quality customer service that Munch’s Supply strives to achieve every day,” Asterios Satrazemis, the CEO of Munch’s parent company mSupply, said in the announcement. “We are proud of the high standard they’ve set for the HVAC distribution industry.”