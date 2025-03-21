Schaedler Yesco Receives USA Today ‘Top Workplaces’ Award

Pennsylvania electrical distributor Schaedler Yesco Distribution said Thursday that it has received a 2025 “Top Workplaces” award from USA Today.

The awards recognize companies and organizations with at least 150 employees that have “created exceptional, people-first cultures.” Winners are determined through the results of a confidential employee survey conducted by Energage.

More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in this year’s awards, the company said.

"It is an incredible honor to earn this national award," Schaedler Yesco CEO Greg Schaedler said in a statement. "One of our most important goals is to ensure our team members work hard and go home happy. I'm pleased we're doing our job well."