Kundinger Earns Parker Hannifin 'Diamond Team Award'

Wisconsin fluid power, automation and process control distributor Kundinger said Tuesday that it has received Parker Hannifin's "Diamond Team Award" for the fourth straight year.

The award recognizes top-performing Parker distributors nationwide based on sales growth, meeting business objectives, opportunity development, participation in special programs and promotions, and other factors.

"We are honored to receive this award once again, underscoring our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers," Kundinger President Paul Kundinger said in a statement.