HD Supply Named National Apartment Association ‘Supplier of the Year’

HD Supply has been named the National Apartment Association's “Supplier of the Year” for the first time, company officials announced Wednesday.



The Home Depot subsidiary received the award at the NAA’s annual conference in Las Vegas.



"This award speaks to your dedication to furthering the rental housing industry,” NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar said in a statement. “We are grateful for the impact you have made and for your continuous hard work."



Sami Nassar, HD Supply’s chief commercial officer, added, "We believe we're more than just a supplier – we're a trusted resource for the industry. This award affirms our commitment to helping our customers grow and making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.”