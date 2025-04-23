3M Wins ASC 'Innovation Award'

The Adhesive and Sealant Council named 3M the winner of its 2025 "Innovation Award" at the group's annual convention earlier this month in Jacksonville, Florida.

3M — along with Ryan McKenney, Chris Pattillo, Lili Qie, Andrew Horvath, Tom Schaefer and Taylor Hodne — were recognized for 3M Fastbond Pressure Sensitive Adhesive 1049, a pressure-sensitive, water-based adhesive that matches or exceeds the performance of solvent-based adhesives while reducing VOCs. The product also utilizes a novel delivery system that results in an improved shelf-life.

Wacker's Geniosil STP-E140/340 was named first runner-up, and H.B. Fuller was recognized as second runner-up for its "Rapid Strength Hybrid Reactive Hotmelt Adhesives for use in Auto Assembly.”

"These innovative technologies take a lot of time, testing, research and dedicated people behind the scenes," Brian Peters, ASC's senior director of membership and industry programs, said in a statement. "They are a testament to ASC’s vision for our industry that ‘Innovators Secure the Future with Adhesives & Sealants.'"