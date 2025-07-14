Wajax Named Volvo Penta Distributor of the Year

Swedish industrial and marine engine manufacturer Volvo Penta named Wajax as its “Distributor of the Year” for 2024 at its recent industrial distributor meeting.



The Canadian company — whose industrial operations ranked at no. 32 on ID’s latest Big 50 — was also recognized as Volvo Penta’s top seller of industrial engine parts.



Interstate Industrial Systems received the award for top sales for industrial engines, while Atlantic Detroit Diesel Allison took home the manufacturer’s “Service Excellence Award.”



“This award reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance power solutions to customers across Canada,” Joe Di Pede, vice president of powertrain at Wajax, said in a statement. “Working closely with Volvo Penta enables us to bring industry-leading innovation, service, and support to the industrial market — and we look forward to building on that success in the years ahead.”