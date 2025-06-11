All Tool & Fasteners Named DPA Distributor of the Year

Distributor Partners of America said Wednesday that it named Miami distributor All Tool & Fasteners as its 2024 “Industrial Distributor of the Year” during its annual Industrial Buying and Networking Conference in early May.



The buying group also recognized Canton, Ohio-based G-Strut as its supplier of the year for 2024 during a May 5 awards luncheon, while International Fasteners and Rust-Oleum were presented with “Industrial Excellence” awards.



The conference, held May 4-6 in Orlando, also marked DPA’s 25th anniversary.



“The recipients of this award have grown remarkably with us over the years, and their achievements truly deserve to be celebrated,” DPA CEO Zachary Haines said in a statement Wednesday. “We are thrilled and honored to have them as part of the DPA family.”