Turner Supply, Stellar Industrial Officials Receive ISA Awards

The Industrial Supply Association on Tuesday announced the winners of its annual “Lifetime Achievement” and “Women’s Influence” awards at the group’s spring convention in Nashville.

Turner Supply Executive Vice President Tommy Thompson was named as the John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award winner, the ISA’s highest honor.

Thompson has spent 46 years at the Alabama distributor, beginning as an inside sales rep before helping guide the company through eight acquisitions and numerous integrated supply programs. He also served as chair of the ISA board in 2014-2015.

“I’ve spent my career working alongside incredible people who have inspired and challenged me every step of the way,” Thompson said. “This industry has given me so much, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to contribute and grow with Turner Supply and ISA.”

The Women’s Influence Award, meanwhile, went to Molly Langdon, senior vice president of customer experience at Stellar Industrial Supply and the immediate past chair of the ISA Women in Industry Network. The award recognizes an individual who impacts the industrial channel by “advocating for women, advancing inclusion, and driving meaningful change.”

“The Women in Industry Network has been an important part of my professional and personal life, and it has been incredible to witness the growth, confidence, and success of so many women in this space,” Langdon said. “I’m excited for what’s next and look forward to more women engaging and to see even more women leaders rise within our industry.”

