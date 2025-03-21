PTDA Foundation Opens Nominations for 2025 Leadership Awards

The PTDA Foundation on Wednesday opened nominations for its 2025 Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award and Robert K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award.

The McDonald Award recognizes a woman who has made meaningful contributions to her company and the broader power transmission and motion control industry in the past year, while the Callahan Award honors young professionals who “demonstrate a commitment and ambition to grow within the PT/MC industry.”

Nominations are due June 13, and the awards will be presented at the Industry Summit in San Antonio in late October.