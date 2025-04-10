Kimball Midwest Again Among Central Ohio's 'Top Workplaces'

Kimball Midwest announced Wednesday that was recognized among the "Top Workplaces" in its native Central Ohio for the 13th consecutive year.

Columbus CEO magazine compiles the annual list based on the results of a third-party survey from Energage.

“Our associates are the heart and soul of Kimball Midwest," Chris Luthy, Kimball Midwest’s human resources director, said in a statement. "Their unwavering commitment to our company’s values and mission ensures that we continue to thrive and deliver unparalleled service to our customers nationwide."