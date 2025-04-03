Wesco Among Fortune's 'Most Admired' Companies

Wesco International said Wednesday that it was named among Fortune magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2025.

The rankings stem from analyses and interviews by Fortune and Korn Ferry of more than 500 global firms. The final list includes 314 companies, including 229 based in the U.S.

Wesco said that it ranked no. 3 in its category, "Wholesalers: Diversified," this year.

"Wesco's continued inclusion in Fortune's prestigious 'World's Most Admired Companies' list reaffirms the dedication and hard work of our team," Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel said in a statement. "It is an honor to be recognized among such esteemed global companies, and this achievement drives us to further our commitment to excellence and innovation."