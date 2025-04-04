Acme Tools, Darragh Company Among Evergreen’s 2024 Distributors of the Year

Distributor cooperative Evergreen Supply Network on Wednesday announced its distributors and suppliers of the year for 2024.

North Dakota’s Acme Tools was named the co-op’s Tier 1 distributor of the year, while Milwaukee Tool received the award for Tier 1 supplier of the year.

Other distributors to receive awards included Arkansas’ Darragh Company (Tier 2), South Carolina’s Carson’s Nut-Bolt & Tool (Tier 3), Whitehead Hardware of Valdosta, Georgia (Tier 4), and New Orleans’ Beerman Precision (Tier 5).

The other supplier award winners were Werner Co. (Tier 2), Freud/Diablo Tools (Tier 3), Wright Tools (Tier 4) and Walter Surface Technologies (Tier 5).

The winners were recognized at the cooperative’s conference event in Dallas in late March.

Evergreen also honored 24 sales representatives that have been certified by the cooperative at the conference; more than 700 sales reps are now “Evergreen certified,” officials said.

Apex Tool Group’s Mark Peters, meanwhile, received Evergreen’s 20th annual George A. Sheatz Excellence in Education Award.