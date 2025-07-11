Kimball Midwest Named to ‘60 Best Companies to Sell For’

Kimball Midwest said Friday that it has been named to the “60 Best Companies to Sell For” by Selling Power magazine for the ninth consecutive year.



The publication evaluates companies using an internal methodology based on compensation, hiring and training, technology, diversity and inclusion, and other factors. Selling Power Publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner said in a statement that the companies on the 2025 list “have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel.”



Columbus, Ohio-based Kimball Midwest ranked no. 29 on ID’s latest Big 50.