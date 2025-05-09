IDCO Announces 2025 ‘Hoser Honors’

Brennan Industries and Midland Industries were among the suppliers recognized.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 9, 2025
Hose and fittings distributor cooperative IDCO announced the 2025 companies recognized by its “Hoser Honors” program.

The initiative recognizes IDCO suppliers that “go above and beyond in their partnership, participation and overall co-op support.” Companies are evaluated on program participation, the number of IDCO members they sell to, member ratings, and other categories.

Companies in the 2025 Hoser Honors program include: 

Gold Level:


Kuriyama of America, Dixon Valve and Coupling, LockNLube, Brennan Industries, Midland Industries, Flexaust, Flexfab, SpillTech, Federal Process, Proco Products, and Tramec Sloan LLC


Silver Level:


Terremax, PT Couplings, Global O-Ring and Seal, Campbell Fittings, Fill-Rite, MTO Hose, ASC Engineered Solutions, Coxreels, and American Biltrite


Bronze Level:


Mikalor USA, 5ELEM, Samson Corporation, CRP Industrial, 3-S Superior Sealing Services LLC, Coilhose Pneumatics, DICSA America, Stucchi USA Inc., Atlantex Manufacturing, AMMEX

