Carhartt Announces Inaugural ‘Steel Apple’ Awards

The workwear company recognized five skilled trades educators.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 18, 2025
Matthew Bracey (left), Construction Trades Masonry Program manager at Randolph Career and Technical Center in Detroit, and Carhartt SVP of Inclusion, Sustainability and Community Todd Corley.
Matthew Bracey (left), Construction Trades Masonry Program manager at Randolph Career and Technical Center in Detroit, and Carhartt SVP of Inclusion, Sustainability and Community Todd Corley.
Carhartt

Workwear brand Carhartt on Tuesday unveiled the first of its “Steel Apple” awards — a program designed to recognize educators in the skilled trades across the U.S.

Five educators were recognized with the first round of “Steel Apple” awards. They will receive $10,000 to spend on their classrooms, along with a workwear package and backpacks, work gloves and other items for their students.

The winners include Matthew Bracey, manager of the Construction Trades Masonry Program at Randolph Career and Technical Center in Detroit; Wichita High School East construction teacher Aaron Haselwood; Bobby Pease, an agriculture and welding teacher at Fleming County High School in Flemingsburg, Kentucky; Bryan Suarez, a welding teacher at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School in Houston; and Jennifer McNally, carpentry teacher at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton, Massachusetts.

The awards are part of the company’s “For the Love of Labor” education and workplace training initiative; this spring, that program will support the National Center of Construction Education & Research.

"The mentors who dedicate their careers to training the next generation of tradespeople aren't just teachers — they're builders of futures, role models of excellence and champions of craftsmanship for all hardworking people," Todd Corley, Carhartt senior vice president of inclusion, sustainability and community, said in the announcement. "At Carhartt, we take pride in celebrating the exceptional educators who inspire and make a significant impact on their students' growth and learning – both in the classroom and as they embark on their careers."

Latest in Awards
Matthew Bracey (left), Construction Trades Masonry Program manager at Randolph Career and Technical Center in Detroit, and Carhartt SVP of Inclusion, Sustainability and Community Todd Corley.
Carhartt Announces Inaugural ‘Steel Apple’ Awards
March 18, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm
Eaton, Milwaukee Tool, 3M Among Border States’ 'Vendor of the Year' Winners
March 17, 2025
I Stock 1291268367
Grainger Named One of 2025’s ‘Most Ethical Companies’
March 11, 2025
Dodge Industrial headquarters, Simpsonville, S.C.
Dodge Industrial Receives ‘Large Manufacturer of the Year’ Award
March 7, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm
Awards
Eaton, Milwaukee Tool, 3M Among Border States’ 'Vendor of the Year' Winners
I Stock 1291268367
Awards
Grainger Named One of 2025’s ‘Most Ethical Companies’
Dodge Industrial headquarters, Simpsonville, S.C.
Awards
Dodge Industrial Receives ‘Large Manufacturer of the Year’ Award
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 12 12 03 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Workplace Training Programs
More in Awards
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm
Awards
Eaton, Milwaukee Tool, 3M Among Border States’ 'Vendor of the Year' Winners
Encore Wire, Panduit and Arlington Industries were recognized for sales excellence.
March 17, 2025
I Stock 1291268367
Awards
Grainger Named One of 2025’s ‘Most Ethical Companies’
The MRO giant applied for — and received — the award for the first time.
March 11, 2025
Dodge Industrial headquarters, Simpsonville, S.C.
Awards
Dodge Industrial Receives ‘Large Manufacturer of the Year’ Award
The company’s Belton, South Carolina, plant was recognized by a local economic group.
March 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 12 12 03 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Workplace Training Programs
The company was among the winners of the Training APEX Awards.
February 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 24 At 1 53 57 Pm
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Wins 'Top Workplaces' Award
The company was recognized for its operations in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley.
February 24, 2025
Banner Distributor Of The Year 2024
Awards
H.H. Barnum Named Banner Engineering's 'Distributor of the Year'
The Michigan automation distributor was recognized for the fifth consecutive year.
February 10, 2025
I Stock 812590884
Awards
3M, AMSOIL Win BlackHawk Industrial Supplier Awards
The companies were recognized at BlackHawk's 2025 Sales Summit.
February 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 51 13 Pm
Awards
Optimas China Receives Caterpillar 'Supplier Excellence' Award
The recognition follows a successful recertification process.
January 13, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Awards
Stellar Industrial Names Kimberly-Clark Professional its 'Supplier of the Year'
Stellar's Documented Cost Savings program saved customers more than $27 million during the year.
January 10, 2025
Featured Contractor Center 67633427d1acf
Awards
ABC Supply Co. Receives NAW's 'Distributors Deliver' Award
ABC will be formally recognized later this month at the group's executive summit.
January 8, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 05 40 Pm
Awards
Kennametal Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
December 11, 2024
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Awards
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
O’Neil Electric and Alianza Electrica were recognized in Canada and Mexico, respectively.
December 4, 2024
Ad 2024
Awards
Indiana Distributors Named AD's ‘Members of the Year’
P&I Supply and Industrial Supply Co. were honored at a recent AD conference.
November 26, 2024
Machining
Awards
Sandvik Coromant’s Stephanie Chrystal Wins ANCA Female Machinist Award for Pioneering Excellence in Tool Grinding
The award celebrates female machinists’ achievements in the tool and cutter grinding industry.
November 22, 2024
2182 W&b 2024 Hr 183
Awards
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Receives Salt Lake Chamber's Pathfinder Award
The honor recognizes leaders who promote the development of women in business.
November 22, 2024