Carhartt Announces Inaugural ‘Steel Apple’ Awards

Matthew Bracey (left), Construction Trades Masonry Program manager at Randolph Career and Technical Center in Detroit, and Carhartt SVP of Inclusion, Sustainability and Community Todd Corley.

Workwear brand Carhartt on Tuesday unveiled the first of its “Steel Apple” awards — a program designed to recognize educators in the skilled trades across the U.S.

Five educators were recognized with the first round of “Steel Apple” awards. They will receive $10,000 to spend on their classrooms, along with a workwear package and backpacks, work gloves and other items for their students.

The winners include Matthew Bracey, manager of the Construction Trades Masonry Program at Randolph Career and Technical Center in Detroit; Wichita High School East construction teacher Aaron Haselwood; Bobby Pease, an agriculture and welding teacher at Fleming County High School in Flemingsburg, Kentucky; Bryan Suarez, a welding teacher at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School in Houston; and Jennifer McNally, carpentry teacher at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton, Massachusetts.

The awards are part of the company’s “For the Love of Labor” education and workplace training initiative; this spring, that program will support the National Center of Construction Education & Research.

"The mentors who dedicate their careers to training the next generation of tradespeople aren't just teachers — they're builders of futures, role models of excellence and champions of craftsmanship for all hardworking people," Todd Corley, Carhartt senior vice president of inclusion, sustainability and community, said in the announcement. "At Carhartt, we take pride in celebrating the exceptional educators who inspire and make a significant impact on their students' growth and learning – both in the classroom and as they embark on their careers."