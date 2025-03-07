Dodge Industrial Receives ‘Large Manufacturer of the Year’ Award

South Carolina bearing and power transmission supplier Dodge Industrial was recognized as the 2024 “Large Manufacturer of the Year” by a local economic development agency.

The Development Corporation of Anderson County presented the award to Alex Vitou, the plant manager of Dodge’s Belton, South Carolina, facility, during a meeting in early December.

The Belton facility is one of three Dodge locations in Upstate South Carolina, including its Simpsonville headquarters. The company — a subsidiary of RBC Bearings — also operates facilities in North Carolina and Tennessee, as well as in Australia, Canada, China, Mexico, India and the U.K.

"We believe a strong partnership between manufacturers and local communities creates sustainable economic growth,” Vitou said in a statement. “Our success is directly tied to the success of our community, and we're dedicated to creating opportunities for our workforce while contributing to the region's manufacturing excellence."